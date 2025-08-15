Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $11,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Xylem by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,204,000 after acquiring an additional 966,399 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,726,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of Xylem by 390.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,021,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,009,000 after acquiring an additional 813,100 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,828,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of XYL stock opened at $141.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.90. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $145.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

