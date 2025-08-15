Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 502 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.2%

AEP stock opened at $112.86 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $115.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Mizuho set a $116.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,276.76. This represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

