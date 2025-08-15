Aberdeen Group plc Has $102.44 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Aberdeen Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 602,109 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Automatic Data Processing worth $102,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Main Street Group LTD raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.33.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP opened at $301.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.24 and a 200-day moving average of $305.55. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.86 and a 52-week high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

