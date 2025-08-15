American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,879 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Procter & Gamble worth $330,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.88.

NYSE PG opened at $153.83 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.38 and a 200-day moving average of $163.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $360.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

