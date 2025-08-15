Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 20,996 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $59,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sector Gamma AS lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 435,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 51,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.2% during the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 24.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 72,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $97.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

