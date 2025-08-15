Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 497,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $113,969,000. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for approximately 1.8% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,126,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,751,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,317 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at $689,833,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 392.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,416,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $775,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,002,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,414,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at $211,097,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $195.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.66. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $197.00 target price (up previously from $196.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $165,954.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,143 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,398.90. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,077.23. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,214 shares of company stock valued at $579,206. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

