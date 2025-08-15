Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,844,481 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 62,854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $707,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.58.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $348.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.45. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.04 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.