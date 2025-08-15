Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,368,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,568,141,000 after acquiring an additional 638,284 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,041,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,076 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,846,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,512,458,000 after acquiring an additional 215,900 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,502,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,106 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,665,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,331,170,000 after acquiring an additional 875,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $158.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.56 and a 200-day moving average of $153.82. The company has a market capitalization of $170.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $493,617.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,956.70. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,355 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.