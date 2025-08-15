Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,331,000 after buying an additional 321,823 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cummins by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,418,000 after buying an additional 246,807 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,626,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,856,000 after buying an additional 99,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cummins by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,820,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,271,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,169,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.83.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $405.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $408.38. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.72.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,632,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,710. This trade represents a 17.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.13, for a total value of $201,827.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 15,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,872,406.90. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,870 shares of company stock worth $7,091,899 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

