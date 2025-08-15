Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Sells 272 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. cut its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PG opened at $153.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $360.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.38 and a 200-day moving average of $163.37.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.98%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.88.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG
About Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- How Did Peter Thiel-Backed Crypto Exchange Bullish’s IPO Go?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Mercury Systems Up 27%: Financials Send Investors a Clear Signal
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Deere’s Sell-Off Could Be a Long-Term Buying Chance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.