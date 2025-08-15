Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Sells 272 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. cut its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $153.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $360.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.38 and a 200-day moving average of $163.37.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.88.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

