Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 119,500 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,755,902 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,500 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,232,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 322.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,536,519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,908,828,000 after purchasing an additional 158,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,710,218,000 after purchasing an additional 849,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.1%

TSLA stock opened at $335.58 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.59 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.98, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,989. This represents a 75.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 599,724 shares of company stock worth $213,126,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Monday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

