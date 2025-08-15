Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 195 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 108,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $648.13 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $649.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $623.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $591.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

