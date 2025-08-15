Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,920 Shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.35 on Friday. CSX Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.54.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

