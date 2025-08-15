National Pension Service Raises Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,689 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Vertiv worth $44,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vertiv from $135.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $128.00 price objective on Vertiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.06.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,590.08. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of VRT opened at $132.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.01. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.0%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.18%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

