Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181,147 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth $36,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1,567.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT opened at $46.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average of $53.95. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

