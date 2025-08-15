Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 10,125.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 42,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its position in Ecolab by 32.4% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 14,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 15.6% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA grew its position in Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA now owns 5,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $273.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up from $293.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.21.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $280.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.47. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.62 and a twelve month high of $281.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 34.71%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.