Sei Investments Co. Acquires 10,335 Shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,335 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $17,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in M&T Bank by 104.6% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in M&T Bank by 31.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $194.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.61 and its 200 day moving average is $183.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. M&T Bank Corporation has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $225.70.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,806.40. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $485,579.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,731.89. This trade represents a 20.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,438 shares of company stock worth $1,967,346 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on M&T Bank

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.