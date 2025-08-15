Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.7% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $311.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.08 and a 200-day moving average of $228.95. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.90 and a 52-week high of $317.35. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 116.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley set a $338.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $219,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,842.60. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $10,731,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,540,070.44. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 829,716 shares of company stock worth $217,040,489. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

