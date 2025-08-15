Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,087,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.34% of Texas Instruments worth $554,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.21.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $193.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The firm has a market cap of $176.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

