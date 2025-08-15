Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 26,635 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $200.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.12.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $180.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.48 and a 200 day moving average of $119.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $186.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

