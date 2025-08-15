Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE KR opened at $69.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.21. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $74.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $272,834.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 85,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,718.50. This trade represents a 4.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $2,437,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,127,098.68. This trade represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Melius raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kroger

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.