Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 24,578 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 24,578 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,350,083,000 after acquiring an additional 356,617 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,076,903,000 after acquiring an additional 570,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,164,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,251 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.66.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,230.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $659.80 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market cap of $522.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,231.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1,100.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total value of $3,400,079.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,949.02. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.66, for a total value of $32,633,638.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $477,394.04. This represents a 98.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,307 shares of company stock valued at $179,443,809 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.