Aberdeen Group plc Increases Stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,106,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 21,482 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $223,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,981,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,296,123,000 after buying an additional 230,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Danaher by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,800,614,000 after acquiring an additional 194,466 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,934,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,821,477,000 after acquiring an additional 992,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Danaher by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,361,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,460,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Danaher by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,812,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,334,312,000 after acquiring an additional 370,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.61.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $210.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $279.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

