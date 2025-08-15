Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Oak Grove Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 3.4% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8,711.6% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 652,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,884,000 after purchasing an additional 644,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $82.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $120.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

