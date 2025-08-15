Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.08 Billion Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,032,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 52,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,075,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 199,643 shares in the company, valued at $49,910,750. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total transaction of $17,290,987.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 636,481,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,580,026,389.52. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,904,530 shares of company stock valued at $445,006,069. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $250.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.61 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

