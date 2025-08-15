Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Certuity LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 26,420 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 41,050 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 21,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 96.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,866 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $225.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.01.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,080. This represents a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,199,564.80. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 669,248 shares of company stock valued at $126,423,337. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $173.55 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $210.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.52. The company has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

