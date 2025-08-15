Aberdeen Group plc Purchases 135,628 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,695 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,628 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 0.6% of Aberdeen Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.07% of Netflix worth $291,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

In related news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,161.21, for a total value of $795,428.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,026.11. The trade was a 15.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,307 shares of company stock valued at $179,443,809. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,230.56 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $659.80 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $522.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,231.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,100.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

