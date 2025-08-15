Aberdeen Group plc Has $273.60 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aberdeen Group plc reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 753,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 184,451 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.5% of Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $273,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD stock opened at $400.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities downgraded Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

