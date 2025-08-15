Aberdeen Group plc Sells 681,131 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Aberdeen Group plc reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 954,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 681,131 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $168,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $711,387,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,938,000 after buying an additional 3,406,386 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,940,000 after buying an additional 2,140,605 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after buying an additional 1,731,411 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,000.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,287,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,406,000 after buying an additional 1,170,728 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Arete initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price target for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $193.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $176.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

