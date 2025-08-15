Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 659,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,283 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $41,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2,874.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,812,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381,436 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $640,333,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 54.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,009,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,961,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,726,000 after acquiring an additional 967,118 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 7,135.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 947,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,644,000 after acquiring an additional 934,690 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.39 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.74.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

