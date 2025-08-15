Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $34.15 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $34,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its stake in Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 39,194.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,517,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,851 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $2,076,592,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $471,189,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $400.73 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $398.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.03.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $433.00 price target (up previously from $417.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.48.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

