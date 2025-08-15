Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,671,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $535,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MetLife by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,663,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,427,000 after buying an additional 6,213,923 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $336,965,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $312,946,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MetLife by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,052,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,434,000 after buying an additional 958,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 8,789.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,508,000 after buying an additional 806,711 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down from $99.00) on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $77.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.47%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

