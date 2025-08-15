Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $607,000 in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,375 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 950.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,495,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255,726 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,330,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,259,947,000 after purchasing an additional 472,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1,067.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,869,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 6,383.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,574,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,365,317 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $107.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $135.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $108.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.24 and its 200-day moving average is $83.73.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Lam Research from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

