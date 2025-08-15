Deepwater Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the period. ASML comprises 5.3% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank lowered ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of ASML opened at $755.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.76. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $945.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $758.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $725.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.21%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.