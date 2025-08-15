Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 47.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,752 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,783 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Oracle by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,984,000 after acquiring an additional 107,404 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Oracle by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,692,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Oracle by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 711,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $99,445,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Oracle from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.75.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $244.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.81. The company has a market capitalization of $687.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.43. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $260.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.