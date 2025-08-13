Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $21,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% in the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.39.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $133.06 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

