National Pension Service Grows Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

National Pension Service increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,206 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.22% of Deere & Company worth $285,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE opened at $506.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $512.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.69. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $346.00 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $523.93.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

