Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,172 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Investment Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.13.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $66.29.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%. Altria Group’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.92%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

