Prudential PLC Decreases Stock Position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,138.44. This represents a 27.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total transaction of $208,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,153,412.40. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,984 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $516.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $497.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.94. Moody’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $378.71 and a fifty-two week high of $531.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $573.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.80.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

