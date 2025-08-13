Francis Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Francis Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,907 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,710,000. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 95,531 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 69,173 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54. The company has a market cap of $167.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $58.52.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

