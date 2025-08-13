CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,636 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in CVS Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average of $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $72.51.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.30%.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Bernstein Bank dropped their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.11.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

