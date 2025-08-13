Klingman & Associates LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $133.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.71 and a 1-year high of $135.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.60 and a 200 day moving average of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Daiwa America upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

