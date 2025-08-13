The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 164.7% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 395,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,026,000 after buying an additional 246,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

DIS opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

