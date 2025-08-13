Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $852.45 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,136,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the quarter. AON makes up 0.7% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $852,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 530.6% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in AON by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,051,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,544,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,183,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 425.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 64.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $364.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $323.73 and a 52 week high of $412.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $357.60 and its 200 day moving average is $370.68.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $438.00 target price (up previously from $436.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up previously from $401.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.27.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

