AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Increased by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,177,874 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 5.1% of GQG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,222,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 182.1% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.66.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.