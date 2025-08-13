Callan Family Office LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,494,000 after buying an additional 1,601,653 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,614 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,316,000 after purchasing an additional 861,232 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,426,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,367,000 after purchasing an additional 726,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 75,856.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 717,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,805,000 after purchasing an additional 716,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $689.27 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $319.07 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $703.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $633.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.90.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

