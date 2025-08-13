Heck Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362,215 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 1,331,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,237,000 after purchasing an additional 85,225 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 713,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.