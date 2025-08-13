Brokerages Set IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) PT at $594.22

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $644.6667.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX stock opened at $652.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.49. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $356.14 and a 12-month high of $688.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $550.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.70.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.43, for a total value of $4,503,161.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,352,153.01. This represents a 28.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total value of $3,551,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,249.60. This trade represents a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,570 shares of company stock worth $33,008,958. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 59,810.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,950,000 after acquiring an additional 916,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,439,000 after acquiring an additional 884,808 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,988,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,244,000 after acquiring an additional 825,965 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,277,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,834,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.