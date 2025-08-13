Centerpoint Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Snap-On by 78.3% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Snap-On by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Snap-On during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap-On by 26.4% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Snap-On by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Snap-On Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $325.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.10 and a 200 day moving average of $325.64. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52 week low of $267.95 and a 52 week high of $373.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Snap-On

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-On

In other Snap-On news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total transaction of $348,712.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,957.60. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total value of $1,814,942.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,808,590.40. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,857 shares of company stock valued at $16,876,248. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snap-On

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.