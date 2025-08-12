HighTower Advisors LLC Has $258.64 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,933,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,412 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $258,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

SPLG stock opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $75.28. The company has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

